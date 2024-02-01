ICE SAFETY

We never met Kevin Howell, but just based off what we have heard, we respect him.

We send our sympathies to Howell’s family and his Carmel community as they mourn his passing this week. Howell, the 51-year-old town manager, died last Friday after he and his 4-year-old son broke through the ice while crossing Etna Pond less than a mile from their home.

Howell’s last act was to save his son, pushing the boy out of the water and sending him for help.

We didn’t need this tragedy to be reminded cold weather does not automatically guarantee a safe passage over a pond or lake. Sources vary widely, but they generally agree two or three consecutive weeks of at least below freezing temperatures are needed to create the 4-6-inch thickness of ice surface safe enough to stand on.

Of course, the wildly inconsistent temperatures Maine has experienced this winter are not ideal for natural ice production.

Even when weather conditions are ripe, ice conditions can vary considerably from one body of water to another, or even on the same body of water. Ice almost never forms uniformly. It might be 12 inches thick in one place and 2-3 inches thick just a few steps away.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recommends using an ice auger to determine ice thickness as you work your way out from shore, checking thickness as you go.

It is never a given that ice is safe, so take steps protect yourself. Carry ice picks and rope if you’re spending any amount of time on the ice. Carry a cellphone, and most importantly, tell someone before you leave.

Safety on the ice starts with you. Please use safe practices on the ice this winter when enjoying the outdoor recreation activities that make this area wonderful.

