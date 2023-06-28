INDEPENDENCE IS A GIFT

As the Fourth of July approaches, our communities are coming alive with parades, festivals, and parties celebrating the past, present, and future of our independence. Unlike most birthday parties, however, this one celebrates gifts given to all of us — ones we must use if we want to keep them.

Our independence was earned by brave people who risked all and in some cases gave all. The independence and freedoms we benefit from every day continue because we still have brave people willing to defend this country and its citizens.

The more we exercise these freedoms on every level, from participating in local government to organizing gatherings for our community, the more certain we can be that our country’s best traditions will be preserved for generations after us to enjoy.

Alongside notices of celebrations across the county, this edition includes coverage of the year’s final annual town meetings. The opportunity to make decisions about our local government is one aspect that should never be taken for granted and clearly depends on our continued participation.

It takes work to keep the gift alive in celebrations, too. Your friends and neighbors who organized town anniversary celebrations, Fourth of July festivities, and the events that define our communities all year long dedicate themselves to maintaining the connections that tie us together.

Many of our dedicated volunteers are pressed for time and energy, but they continue to show up and put work in for those around them. This itself is an American tradition that dates back to long before the first Independence Day.

While you enjoy the best our country and county has to offer this summer, remember the wide reach of the gifts our independence gives us and the responsibility each one of us holds to maintain them.

