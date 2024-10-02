IT’S BACK, BABY

Yes, the temperature is dropping and the leaves are changing, but who cares about those signs of fall this year when Damariscotta Pumpkinfest is bringing back the pumpkin drop!

This weekend marks the official kickoff of Lincoln County’s biggest festival, the full schedule of which you can find in a special supplement in this week’s edition.

Whether this is your first Pumpkinfest or 17th, we hope you carve out the time to take in all the whimsy and wonder the festival has to offer. From the triumphs and tribulations of the giant pumpkin growers displayed at the weigh-offs to the spectacles of the parade and regatta, there is truly something for everyone.

Which brings us to the pumpkin drop, making its return after half a decade of absence. Unless you have watched a giant pumpkin drop from a height of 150-plus feet into an above ground swimming pool at over 60 mph, you have not experienced true joy. The atmosphere is unmatched as a crowd of all ages counts down to the pumpkin’s doom and cheers as the impact utterly destroys both the gourd and its target.

If you can only make it to one event this year, make it the pumpkin drop and thank us later. However, if you have the time and bandwidth, we encourage seeing all that Pumpkinfest has to offer. It can be easy to take for granted an event that happens in our own backyard, but a committed crew works hard year-round to make the festival a success.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

