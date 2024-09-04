Labor Day weekend certainly did not go uneventfully in Lincoln County. The weekend that marks the traditional end of summer and the return to school brought Lincoln County to the statewide spotlight two days in a row.

The Schooner Landing fire brought many spectators to town, from early in the morning on Sunday through and beyond Labor Day. Then on Labor Day, a fatal three-vehicle crash occurred in Dresden.

Both events brought in reporting crews from the state’s larger news agencies.

Labor Day also usually marks the beginning of a return to normal affairs for the local communities. Visitor traffic starts to wane, and locals are able to enjoy the wonderful scenes and establishments of the area with less competition.

This year, in Damariscotta’s downtown, there will be some severe disruption with parking and a pinch on local businesses as necessary repairs are made to the municipal lot. As each business adjusts to this time in different ways, hopefully we can find a way as a community to support them and help them through the winter period.

