LETTERS, INTERN, MASKS

Letters report: The newspaper received 19 letters this week and is publishing 15.

Of the 15, five are generally Democratic or progressive, six Republican or conservative, four other.

Of the four not being published, one (Democratic) was withdrawn by the author and three did not meet newspaper guidelines, one Democratic and two Republican.

We keep publishing these numbers to counter claims like these:

Aug. 1 reader complaint about an article: “LCN favors the ‘red’ side of our local politics, and even if you can not admit that, it seems pretty obvious when one views the various articles and the letters and such.”

Aug. 10 complaint about a decision not to publish a letter: “I believe you are demonstrating an intolerance of conservative perspectives and most definitely hindering any civil discourse … very un-American! … You are making a journalistic sham of your newspaper!”

The Lincoln County News strives for objectivity, from decisions about news coverage to decisions about what letters to publish and why. We may not always make the right decision, but objectivity is our goal. We welcome your feedback.

Last day: Aug. 5 was the last official day for our news intern, Alyce McFadden. A 2020 graduate of Bowdoin College, Alyce spent much of her time here covering the impacts of the pandemic on local businesses.

She has exceptional ability as a reporter and writer. We hope our readers enjoyed her work as much as we have.

Alyce left for a more permanent position as an elections reporter with the Maine Beacon, a progressive website run by the Maine People’s Alliance.

Sorry, Mr. Walker: Refusal to wear a mask has nothing to do with courage. It does not make you more masculine or tough. To wear a mask does not make one weak.

Like driving under the influence, the primary concern is not about harm to yourself. The primary concern is about the harm you may cause to others.

Who is more self-confident and secure in themselves? The person who knows they should wear a mask but does not because the people around them do not, or the person who decides to do what is best for the people around them, even if it makes them stand out and subjects them to mockery from their peers?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

