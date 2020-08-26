LETTERS REPORT

We received 25 letters this week and are publishing 21.

Of the 21, five are generally Democratic or progressive, eight generally Republican or conservative — the exact reverse of last week’s numbers — and eight other.

Of the four we did not publish, one was Democratic, three other. These letters did not meet the guidelines for letters to the editor, which we publish every week on this page.

If you have read these numbers for the last several weeks and still believe The Lincoln County News has a bias against your party when it comes to the publication of letters to the editor, it is probably more believable than some of the conspiracies you believe. But it is not true.

Thank you to all the writers who share our belief in civil and respectful discourse.

Guidelines for letters to the editor

The Lincoln County News encourages civil and respectful dialogue on current events through letters to the editor.

The LCN does not allow name-calling, either of individuals or groups, and will not knowingly publish false or misleading information.

The LCN does not print correspondence between other parties, such as letters from constituents to politicians.

General letters of thanks are acceptable. For letters of thanks with lists of specific individuals or entities, contact the advertising department.

Please limit letters to 500 words. Each writer may submit only one letter per week.

The LCN reserves the right to edit letters for clarity and violations of the above guidelines, as well as to reject letters for any reason.

All submissions must include the writer’s name and town of residence. Submit letters by email to info@lcnme.com (preferred), fax to 563-3127, or mail to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

