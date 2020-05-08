100 Years of Commitment

Advanced Search
To the editor:

I guess it takes a pandemic to realize how much I look forward to the weekly LCN. Its arrival is a little slower but worth the wait. Always.

In 1985 we moved to Damariscotta and my dream was to work for a newspaper. Before that we lived in Presque Isle for six years and among other jobs (potato harvester, substitute teacher, census taker) I worked for a press clipping service. I also enrolled in a journalism course at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, and I was hooked. Sam and Abbie gave me the chance to be part of a newspaper family.

The depth of their dedication and commitment to the community was immediately obvious to me and they taught me how to serve as a community newspaper editor, sadly, a dying breed of journalism.

Their longevity (100 years!) speaks to the family’s legacy to Lincoln County. They set an example for all of us and I am proud to have been a part of the LCN for 22 years.

Judi Finn

LCN Editor, retired

Fort Myers, Fla.

