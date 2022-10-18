Collamore Will Put His Constituents First October 18, 2022 at 4:25 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Entire State Is LuckyCollamore Announces Candidacy for State HouseFrustratedMick Devin for the Coastal EconomySomeone Who Can Do More Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!