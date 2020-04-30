Continuing to Provide Excellent Care

To the editor:

We are grateful for the presence and ongoing work of The Lincoln County News, especially during this pandemic. Your news keeps us all connected to our community in a meaningful way when social distancing is required.

Here at Lifespan Family Healthcare, we are also working with deep commitment to be an active presence of caring for our community. We are continuing to provide the same excellent care for our patients at a time it is so deeply important. In mid-March, we quickly moved to a telehealth platform which enabled us to fairly seamlessly continue to offer medical and mental health care.

We are so proud of both our patients and our team. Both our team and our patients have implemented HIPPA-secure platforms to make sure Lifespan Family Healthcare provides meaningful care to our community.

We are not going away; rather, please know that we are here for you. Do call for a telehealth appointment and find how easy and helpful it is. Don’t try to go it alone. Telehealth visits offer a way to tend to both your medical and mental health.

We are so grateful that we can be here for you and look forward to continuing to support you, whether that is physical or emotional or relational support.

Michael and Rebecca Clark

For the team at Lifespan Family Healthcare, Newcastle

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

