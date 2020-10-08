To the editor:

As COVID-19 has changed so many routines and traditions this year, one that went by the wayside last spring was the Elmer Tarr Bristol Roadside Cleanup. This fall, the increase in trash along the sides of the road is noticeable.

Although we are still reluctant to organize a community roadside cleanup, we encourage households to get out and clean up the road along their property line. If folks are feeling energized and want to help our community and get a little fresh air and exercise, please pick a section of a road in town and clean that up too.

After gathering trash, please let us know by sending an email to kwa@roadrunner.com and include where you cleaned up and the types of items you found. We would like the opportunity to thank all who came out and provided this service.

There will be trash bags available in the outside entry of the Bristol town office beginning Thursday, Oct. 8. Please take the filled bags to the transfer station.

We encourage all residents, year-round and seasonal, to get outside and help clean up the roads of Bristol before the snow flies. The week of Indigenous Peoples’ Day (Oct. 11-17) will be a great time to get out and make Bristol clean again.

The TarrNation Committee:

Kathryn Armstrong

Lynne Gilbert

Joanna Holland

Claire Mocarski

Linda Shaffer

