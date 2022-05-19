Friendship Street School – For the Record May 19, 2022 at 1:26 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHigh School Math and Creative Problem SolvingClinton Collamore for SelectmanWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardIt’s Never Been Harder to Buy a Farm in MaineSome Thoughts on Taxpayer Equity and Fairness Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!