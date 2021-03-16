Heartwarming Memorial March 16, 2021 at 1:30 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOutdoor Worship SpaceRiverFest 2019 is Around the BendIn Praise of the ‘Bridge People’Co-Dependents Anonymous Meeting‘Pumpkin, Pumpkin’ Author at ‘Heavenly Pies’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!