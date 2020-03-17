Help First Responders Take Precautions

To the editor:

Lincoln County Communications/911, in conjunction with all public safety agencies that respond to Lincoln County, is taking measures to ensure the safety of our county’s residents and the first responder community. To assist us in our mission, it is critical that callers provide the following information to the 911 call taker when you make a call for assistance:

1. Address or location of the emergency.

2. Phone number you are calling from (this allows us to call you back if disconnected).

3. Exactly what is happening/reason for calling 911.

4. Are you or any other people in the residence sick with fever, cough, or flu-like symptoms?

These questions are now standard for every call we receive. The information gathered will assist responders to make necessary preparations to respond to your call.

Please be patient with the call takers and remember that the questions they are asking do not delay the response. Multiple members of our dispatch team are on the line when we answer and they take action on your calls once we have enough information.

As always, we are here to answer your call whenever you need us. Stay safe, Lincoln County!

Thomas J. Nelson

Director, Lincoln County Communications/911

