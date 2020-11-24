Pumpkinfest 2021 November 24, 2020 at 10:35 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesA Community InstitutionDamariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta T-Shirt Artist CompetitionPumpkinfest & Regatta Opens 2020 T-Shirt Artist CompetitionWhat’s Going on in South Bristol?County EMA Shows Commissioners Website Improvements Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!