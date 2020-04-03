Reilly’s Market

To the editor:

I would like to publicly thank Reilly’s grocery store in New Harbor for its wonderful service.

Since my husband’s immune system is compromised by the medication he takes, and we are both elderly, we have not gone into any stores for a couple of weeks now. I learned that Reilly’s will take phone orders and put the groceries directly into our trunk – we never had to leave the car.

I know that other stores also provide this service, but this was the first time we’d tried it. It was perfect! We didn’t have to wait – the order was right there on time; everything we asked for was beautifully packed.

Thank you, Reilly’s! It’s people like you who make our community such a great place to live.

Bruce and Julie Babb

Damariscotta

