Seize the Day! April 4, 2024 at 10:28 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardExtraordinarily FortunateWhy I’m Running for the Waldoboro Select BoardVote for WolfSupport Wendy Wolf, a Positive Independent Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!