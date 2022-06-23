Statement from Reed Family Insurance Advisors

To the editor:

The Reed Family Insurance Advisors of Damariscotta is not affiliated in any way with the Harry E. Reed Insurance Agency in Millinocket.

Like many, we became aware of several news stories published over the past 24 hours reporting on an offensive sign posted on the front door of this other agency containing racist stereotypes. It is important for our clients and our community to know that we here at Reed Family Insurance Advisors have no association with this agency and condemn the racist content presented in their sign.

We at Reed Family Insurance Advisors are an agency that has a heart to serve. We focus our energy and attention on helping others, not breaking them down. We stand by and believe that all people are created equal in the image of God with significance and dignity. We strive to serve everyone according to that truth, there is no room for racism. Racism is the antithesis of that, and we unequivocally condemn it in all its forms.

Nate Reed

Reed Family Insurance Advisors

Nobleboro

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

