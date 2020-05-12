Still Distributing Diapers

To the editor:

During this shutdown, the Ecumenical Diaper Bank is working with the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Newcastle and is distributing diapers every Tuesday morning. All visitors to the food pantry remain in their cars and each car receives a list of what is available at the pantry that day. When diapers are requested, the food bank volunteers turn to our volunteer, who keeps a supply of diapers in the trunk of her car.

Thanks to the past generosity of the seven area churches that have held diaper drives from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day each year, the diaper bank has walked with over 100 families weekly from newborn sizes through 6’s to Pull-Ups. Parents with diaper needs should continue to come to the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Newcastle on Tuesday mornings.

Cathy Hopkins

Sue Rockwood

Managers, Ecumenical Diaper Bank

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

