Take These COVID-19 Recommendations Seriously

To the editor:

We find ourselves dealing with an unprecedented health crisis. While plans are changing rapidly, the most important and consistent part of the plan is social distancing. COVID-19 is in our community, so we want to remind folks that we can all help by promoting social distancing.

What does that mean for you and your family?

1. We recognize that the closure of schools, businesses, and day cares may be disruptive to our lives, but we support all decisions made by local officials to close.

2. This is not an extended snow day. Please don’t gather in groups. This means no play dates, sleepovers, work gatherings, or parties, even if you are feeling well.

3. Please continue to take care of yourself. Eat well, play in the yard, go for a walk in the woods, and spend time together as a family. Wave to friends and neighbors, and stay in touch with extended family by phone, text, email, and video. They want to hear from you!

4. Please venture out into public only when necessary for supplies.

5. If you are sick, please call. We are doing our best to answer questions over the phone, but there will still be folks who need to be evaluated in the office or the hospital.

Please take these recommendations seriously. We know this is hard, and we are in this together. Your health and the health of your family, friends, and neighbors depends on all of us doing our part.

Andrew Russ, M.D.

Associate Vice President of Medical Affairs, LincolnHealth

