Vaccinating the Public: It’s a Matter of Time

To the editor:

There’s much information in the media and online regarding the COVID-19 vaccination process. Details are changing rapidly, causing confusion and anxiety for some of our patients and the community while creating the need for additional clarification.

When it comes to delivering the vaccine to our patients and community members, it’s important to know that we are months away from doing so. The availability of the vaccine is the primary driver of this timetable, which could move in either direction depending on supply, the mobilization of those who deliver the vaccine, and where the vaccine is delivered. It is unfortunate that the timing of public vaccination has been lost in the excitement of the vaccine’s arrival. Our support teams are finding that our patients are learning the vaccine is not available to them when they call us to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Here at LincolnHealth, we have a team that’s dedicated to the planning of successful COVID-19 vaccination clinics when the time comes. Since the doses we have received thus far are being provided to front-line caregivers so they can continue to provide services to the ill, we’ve been given a trial run of sorts on how best to deliver the vaccine. We are also working with our community partners to identify off-site locations for clinics.

The reality is that while we do not know when the vaccine will be available to everyone, we do know that we will be as ready as we can be to schedule appointments and get people vaccinated.

For now, please keep the current precautions a part of your daily life — avoid meeting in large or small groups; wash your hands regularly and wear your mask. Always stay at least 6 feet away from people not from your household.

We recognize that the vaccine offers hope, and people are excited about the promise it holds. Rest assured that once we have any information on when vaccine will be available to the public, we will let you know via all of our communications sources, including this newspaper.

Dr. Timothy Fox

Chief Medical Officer, LincolnHealth

Dr. Andrew Russ

Vice President of Medical Affairs, LincolnHealth

Dr. Catherine Cavanaugh

Board Certified in Infectious Disease, LincolnHealth

