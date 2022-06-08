Vote Yes On 45 June 8, 2022 at 10:35 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardSpending WiselyPreserving The Past And Investing In The FutureWiscasset Waterfront Needs Selectmen’s AttentionThe Only Legal Authority Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!