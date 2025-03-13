LIVE & LEARN

Life is full of twists and turns that teach you lessons, break your heart, lift your spirits, or simply make for a really good story to tell later.

This week, we have an article about Edgecomb resident June Trotter, who recently reached a milestone in her life that many won’t see.

Trotter turned 100 years old on Friday, March 7. The next day, one of our reporters was able to attend her birthday party at the Edgecomb Green to hear all about Trotter’s life story and to gather words of wisdom to deliver to our readers. Trotter had plenty of anecdotes she had been saving for a rainy day.

An accomplished surgical technician in the military, mother, wife, writer, and teacher, Trotter’s life has been full of love, heartache, adventure, and grief. Despite the challenges she faced, she persisted, something many of us strive to do on a daily basis.

Trotter said learning is a continuous process through life, and she couldn’t be more correct. Whether your learning environment is an actual classroom or simply the planet we inhabit, you’re learning something new every day, either about the world around you or yourself.

No matter what stage in life you’re at, we can all take a page out of Trotter’s book.

Although her advice to those pursuing a career in writing is, “If you love it, do it,” we think this statement applies to any circumstance. Get out there and do it, whatever “it” may be, because your love for your community, your career, or your existence could lead you down a path you may have never seen coming, and it could be a story you want to save for later.

We sure want to hear it whenever you’re ready to tell it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

