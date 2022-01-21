LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS WANTED

Are you dialed into your community and have a nose for news and an ear for interesting stories? Do you like to write? The Lincoln County News wants to add to its stable of local contributors.

We currently publish columns that cover news, events, pictures, and observations by writers from Damariscotta Mills, Round Pond, Lower Round Pond, On the Pond (Biscay Pond), Westport Island, and Whitefield.

We also feature school and library news, nature and conservation trusts, pets, and columns that focus on specific interests, like Midcoast Boater’s Journal, Waste Watch, Rubbish, Truckin’ in America, Bringing Food Home, Thrifty Good Food, Energy Matters, On the Trail, and the beloved Marilyn Beane’s World, among others that run occasionally.

There is plenty of room in The Lincoln County News for more local writers to contribute as community news correspondents.

We are interested especially in building relationships with contributors from Monhegan Island, Alna, Bristol, Edgecomb, New Harbor, Nobleboro, Bremen, Dresden, Somerville, Hibbert’s Gore, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Wiscasset, as well as those regions of the Boothbay peninsula.

And niches and neighborhoods in between.

Do you have an interest you would like to share with a wider audience? We would like to hear from you, too.

Please send a letter of interest and a writing sample that includes the type of community-specific content seek to rleonard@lcnme.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!

