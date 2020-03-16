LOCAL GOVERNMENT STILL WORKS

As the president spreads misinformation about the coronavirus and his likely opponent has his latest juvenile outburst, we can all take some heart in our ability to participate in one government that still works: local government.

At our town meetings, where one vote is still one vote and is not subject to overrule by a convoluted counting system, we can bring about real change – or maintain a status quo that works.

Within the last week, Somerville voters agreed to allow cannabis businesses in their town, pursue a novel approach to broadband expansion, and take back direct control of a position in town government.

At the opposite end of the county, South Bristol voters opted to add public prekindergarten to their tiny (and effective) school.

Alna, Bristol, and Nobleboro all have town meetings next week.

We sometimes think that if we could somehow shift the power of federal government to a Maine town meeting, we could solve some of the country’s most pressing problems in a Saturday.

Take politics out of the equation and it is not so hard to govern.

We encourage our readers to take part at the level where government works best.

