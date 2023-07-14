LOCAL KNOWLEDGE

The benefits of having lifelong Lincoln County residents at different stages of life in the newsroom cannot be overstated.

A good example of this comes from this week’s “Characters of the County” feature. Dollars to doughnuts, we strongly doubt Maddy Kallin, who at one point was the youngest girl to through-hike the Appalachian Trail, would have been on our radar, if it wasn’t for the fact that Dylan Burmeister, one of her cross country and track teammates, is currently an intern.

This is true for more than just “Characters” pieces. Paula Roberts, who produces numerous story tips on any given week, has an article in this week about Waldoboro resident Alfred McKay, who was recently named the American Legion commander of the state of Maine.

These articles, as well as the countless others that run every week, would not be possible if it weren’t for the connections forged with people in the community.

As reporters, we try to be everywhere all at once, however, we recognize that sometimes that doesn’t always happen. Sometimes we get so caught up in covering the crucial happenings that we forget the other necessary part of the job – telling the stories of local people.

So we turn to you, our readers, to tell us what you want to see. Is there something we’re missing in your community? Is there coverage needed on a certain person who has slipped under our radar? Has a new business quietly opened that we haven’t gotten out to see? Tell us!

We always welcome story tips and constructive feedback at editor@lcnme.com.

