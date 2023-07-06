While the weather may not indicate it, summer is here, along with the annual increase in the Midcoast’s population as our seasonal neighbors and tourists return.

With the summer and the increased number of vehicles on the road comes the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day that sees an increase in fatal and non-fatal motor-vehicle crashes.

In an effort to tamp down on those statistics locally, please do your part to stay safe over the remaining months of our busy season.

Stay vigilant, avoid driving when excessively tired, give yourself extra time to account for traffic, and slow down. We guarantee Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park isn’t going anywhere, so you don’t need to speed down Bristol Road.

Pedestrians need to be careful, as well. For everyone’s safety, enter the road only at marked crossings, many of which have recently been repainted, and be sure to look both ways before crossing.

We are all responsible for a safe and enjoyable summer. Keep your eyes on the road and look out for one another.

