LOOKING FORWARD, LOOKING BACK

Welcome to the first edition of The Lincoln County News in 2020.

As we enter the new year, we have several goals for the year ahead.

Our first and most important goal will not change: to deliver the most comprehensive, in-depth coverage of Lincoln County available anywhere.

Some other changes – small ones – may come this year. You will hear from us as we consider these changes, because we want to hear from you too.

We come to work each week with the goal to bring you a better newspaper than the week before. Every change we make, we make with this goal in mind.

One goal we will have for this page, as always but more so in the current political climate, is to maintain a civil and thoughtful dialogue during the 2020 election season. You will hear more from us on parameters for letters in the months ahead.

Of course, an important focus for the year ahead will be to celebrate the 100th year of the Roberts family’s ownership of the newspaper. Look for more on this subject as well.

In addition to an opportunity to start fresh, the new year presents an opportunity to look back at the accomplishments of the past year.

Among the accomplishments of The Lincoln County News in 2019, none was more important in the long term than the completion of a multiple-year effort to digitize the archives of The Lincoln County News. This effort both made the archives available to the public and preserved the archives for posterity.

We compiled and published the results of an October 2018 reader survey, showing high regard among readers for the newspaper’s general quality and objectivity. Thank you for your feedback.

It was gratifying to receive recognition in the Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest for the transformation of Lincoln County Magazine and The Lincoln County News’ efforts to engage young readers, among other things.

In the editor’s office, a major project for 2019 was an effort to standardize training for the news staff through the development of original training materials and sessions. Our reporters bring different backgrounds and skills to the job, but all should have the same basic training specific to our newspaper and community. Now they do.

In the online realm, the lcnme.com website crested 10 million views in February, less than three years after its launch in July 2016. The Lincoln County News’ Facebook page got its 10,000th like just this month.

We look forward to continuing to bring you the news in 2020. From all of us at The Lincoln County News, happy new year!

