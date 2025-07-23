MAXIMIZING YOUR SUMMER

For some, it might feel like summer has just begun. Students, especially, might feel the relief of finally being able to sleep in on a Monday morning and check off items from their summer bucket list.

Some parents might have a long list of fun summer activities they have always wanted to do with their kids. Others may feel that the kids have been home a little too long now, and maybe sending them back to school doesn’t feel like such a bad idea.

Whatever side you find yourself on, there are less than six weeks left before Labor Day hits and school is back in session, leaving a limited time to make the most of your summer.

Lincoln County is filled with opportunities for the whole family to participate in this summer. A popular choice is spending the day at the beach. Nothing screams summer quite like building sandcastles and fighting off hungry seagulls from eating your French fries.

Olde Bristol Days is also coming up the weekend of Aug. 8-10. With its reenergized coordinators and volunteer team, the festivities are planned to be in full swing this year, with a vintage car show, parade, fireworks, music, and more.

Make sure to gather the family around for a barbeque before the nights start getting colder. Whether you are out camping or just enjoying a peaceful night, a campfire and burgers is always a great way to make summer memories with your loved ones.

This time of year is all about being able to come together and make memories that will last a lifetime. Don’t pass up on the opportunities to spend some quality time with loved ones and check items off your summer bucket list.

Summer won’t last forever, so now is the time to make the most of it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

