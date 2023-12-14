MONEY ALWAYS WORKS

As we go to press this week, there are less than two weeks to go before Christmas. This is the time when the question “have you got all your shopping done?” is as ubiquitous as hand bells and Christmas cookies.

We savor this time of year, not only for the gatherings of friends and family, but the honest to goodness pleasure of anticipation. Not only is it nice to be thought of in any fashion, there is a special satisfaction created by the face of a loved one lighting up when they receive something they may or may not have known their heart desired.

This year, as we come down the stretch toward the holiday we would like to suggest there is a gift we can all give ourselves and each other. Let’s spend some of our hard-earned dollars with a local business this holiday season.

Obviously there are good reasons for going outside Lincoln County, but we suggest there’s a powerful reason to shop locally, not just during the holidays, but year-round. Study after study after has shown the effectiveness of buying locally in powering a local economy.

Like water, money works best when it circulates. Demand creates supply. Supply and demand together generate jobs. Jobs generate income, which is really the thing that makes business go. It’s a positive feedback loop that we can all help along.

It’s true the economy of scale prevents many local businesses from competing dollar for dollar with their big box brethren, but it is also true the actual expense in food and fuel and time and everything else related to a holiday road trip is not reflected in a Walmart price tag.

While we’re sure Jeff Bezos appreciates your business, he doesn’t actually need it at this point and he is just going to spend his money elsewhere anyway. The money you use to support a local artist or craftsperson or business is very much needed and very much appreciated and more than likely, the proprietor will say so when you’re face to face.

Shop local this holiday season. It is truly a gift that keeps on giving.

