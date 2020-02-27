MORE ON LETTERS

Per our pledge from two weeks ago, here are some more examples of what is and is not acceptable in letters to the editor.

We received 27 letters this week and are publishing 23.

Of the four we did not publish, one argued that educators at Great Salt Bay Community School “teach evil” and abet “human trafficking” because of the school committee’s recent approval of an LGBTQ Allies Group, reported last week.

Another letter was full of misleading information about Question 1, the vaccine referendum. You will notice letters in this edition on the yes and no sides of Question 1. Our decision not to publish this letter was not an effort to stifle an argument for one side or another, but to ensure we do not participate in the spread of misinformation.

A third letter accused the senators who voted to acquit President Trump of treason.

A fourth letter referred to various Democratic presidential candidates as an “idiot,” a “wannabe gangster,” and a “lying whack job.” We will let our readers guess which insult the writer applied to which candidate.

Again, you will notice the letters in this edition include both Republican and Democratic perspectives. The decision not to publish this letter has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with our values of civility and respect.

People who call names, spread misinformation (intentionally or otherwise), and deem people they disagree with guilty of capital crimes, are not displaying civility and respect.

We do not condemn these writers, but ask them to consider whether their approach will help solve the real problems in our community, state, and nation.

***

Editorial cartoonist Glenn Chadbourne published his first cartoon in The Lincoln County News 35 years ago on Jan. 31, 1985, as the LCN’s Maia Zewert recently brought to our attention.

We are almost a month late, but still think this milestone worthy of mention.

Glenn continues to wow readers with his artistic abilities and imaginative take on life in Lincoln County. We consider ourselves fortunate to publish his cartoons each week. Congratulations, Glenn.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

