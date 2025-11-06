MORE THAN JUST A DAY OFF

To some, Veterans Day marks a day off from work and school. A day to sleep in, stay home, and take a break from the stress of everyday life. To others, it’s a reminder of the sacrifices so many brave men and women made to ensure we are free, safe, and secure in our country.

I, along with many others, had a habit of forgetting the true meaning of this day. It was never a big deal to me and not something I really thought much about. I suppose I never fully understood the true purpose of Veterans Day until one day I got a wakeup call.

Last summer, I visited my 96-year-old grandfather, Searle Sweet, who served in the Army during the Korean War. His job was to drive tanks, an experience he documented through photos. He had even kept his license to drive the tanks and handed it to me to hold.

I realized then how fortunate my family and I are. We had photos to look at, we had stories of his time in Korea to listen to, and we even had keepsakes to hold. So many other families didn’t get any of that.

Many of the brave men and women who served our country never made it home. Others came home with injuries, both visible and invisible. Others live with memories they would rather forget. It was through listening to my grandfather’s stories that I realized just how much of a sacrifice serving your country really is.

Veterans are around us every day. We pass them in the grocery store, we wait in line with them at the bank, and we sit next to them at church. They are people who gave up so much so we could have freedom.

It’s easy to forget that behind every uniform is a person, a son or daughter, a mother or father, a friend or neighbor. They didn’t know exactly what awaited them when they left home, but they went anyway. That kind of courage and selflessness deserves more than just a passing thought one day a year.

Veterans Day isn’t just about history or ceremonies; it’s about gratitude. It’s about recognizing that the freedoms we enjoy every day — the right to speak freely, to vote, to live without fear – were secured by the sacrifices of those who served.

So, this Veterans Day, take a moment to do more than just enjoy a day off. Thank a veteran. Attend a ceremony. Listen to someone’s story. Reflect on the meaning behind the day.

For those who served, it wasn’t “just another day.” And neither should it be for us.

