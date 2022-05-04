MOTHERS DESERVE MORE

Mother’s Day arrives this Sunday, May 8. What this day means and how it is celebrated or remembered is different for each person. The thought of just one day a year being devoted to our mothers is both special and falls short at the same time.

It is nice to make sure we take a break from our lives and connect in some way with our moms, but one day a year is not nearly enough. The duty of motherhood goes well beyond the birthing process; it is a duty that most carry with them for the rest of their lives. Not a day goes by where this title is not modified, and the list of duties changes more quickly than Maine weather. How can one day possibly be enough to honor this commitment?

Mothers tend to us from the start, when we are unable to function or survive on our own. They keep up this duty, always caring for their children until … well forever. With busy lives, we may forget the importance of the foundation built for our lives by our mothers. This day serves as a yearly reminder that should trigger us to adjust our behaviors and ensure more time is spent returning the love and care that our moms have shared with us.

While gifts help carry memories, this year more than most, time and companionship is more important than ever. While you are out shopping locally for your Mother’s Day presents, think of how you can connect with your mom and spend time to make this year special.

From all of us at The Lincoln County News, we wish all of the mothers out there a pleasant day, and want to thank you for your dedication and love.

