MOVING TRIBUTES

It was moving to see the size of the procession for 9/11 firefighter Richard Kubler in Wiscasset last weekend and to read the front-page story by Evan Houk.

Mr. Kubler did not live here long, but he affected many people with his quiet actions during a short time.

He seems typical of many firefighters and others in public safety — a real-life hero who did not think of himself as a hero or as anything other than a guy doing his job.

Mainers love to judge “people from away” and those from New Jersey are near the top of the list of undesirables – except, of course, when it comes to their tourism dollars. People like Mr. Kubler should remind us to look beyond license plates to the individual.

Another moving article on the front page concerns some other local heroes – the county’s two sheriff’s deputies who have died in the line of duty. The new memorial is, as the sheriff says in the article, an overdue tribute to their sacrifice.

Letters report: The newspaper received 21 letters to the editor this week and is publishing 18. Of these, eight fall into a general category of conservative or Republican. Six fall into a general category of progressive or Democratic. Four fall into neither category.

Of the three we did not publish, one was generally Republican, one generally Democratic, and one neither. These letters did not meet the guidelines below for various reasons.

Guidelines for letters to the editor

The Lincoln County News encourages civil and respectful dialogue on current events through letters to the editor.

The LCN does not allow name-calling, either of individuals or groups, and will not knowingly publish false or misleading information.

The LCN does not print correspondence between other parties, such as letters from constituents to politicians.

General letters of thanks are acceptable. For letters of thanks with lists of specific individuals or entities, contact the advertising department.

Please limit letters to 500 words. Each writer may submit only one letter per week.

The LCN reserves the right to edit letters for clarity and violations of the above guidelines, as well as to reject letters for any reason.

All submissions must include the writer’s name and town of residence. Submit letters by email to info@lcnme.com (preferred), fax to 563-3127, or mail to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

