NEW SCHOOL

When students return to school in the fall, we sometimes have an editorial or cartoon to bemoan the unofficial end of summer or remind drivers to use caution on the road.

Well, this year looks a little different.

As a school year unlike any other before it begins, we call on families to be patient.

The situation will change throughout the year. Rules will change. We will all have to adjust. Nobody likes it — probably least of all the people most likely to take the brunt of any criticism, the administrators and teachers responsible for implementation of a tornado of guidelines and recommendations.

Their job is not easy! Before you criticize, empathize. Imagine yourself in their position.

You are now responsible for the health of dozens of school employees — some at high risk from COVID-19 — and hundreds of students. Even if most of the students have relatively low risk, an outbreak in your school could spread overnight through your community and make the Millinocket wedding outbreak look quaint. What’s your move?

In addition to patience, we should all set our politics aside when it comes to our children and their education.

Have a problem with masks? Cool. Tell your legislators. Tell your buddies. Go to the polls and vote for someone who agrees with you.

When it comes to your kids and the people who work with them, be supportive. School administrators and teachers do not make these rules and neither kids nor their teachers need parents sending contradictory messages about masks.

Stay calm. Stay civil. Kids need to be in school. Adults’ actions will determine whether they can stay there.

Letters report: We received 31 letters this week and are publishing 29. Of the 29, 16 express generally Democratic or progressive views, seven generally Republican or conservative, and six other.

Of the two we are not publishing, one was Democratic and one Republican. These letters did not meet the guidelines that appear on this page every week.

Guidelines for letters to the editor

The Lincoln County News encourages civil and respectful dialogue on current events through letters to the editor.

The LCN does not allow name-calling, either of individuals or groups, and will not knowingly publish false or misleading information.

The LCN does not print correspondence between other parties, such as letters from constituents to politicians.

General letters of thanks are acceptable. For letters of thanks with lists of specific individuals or entities, contact the advertising department.

Please limit letters to 500 words. Each writer may submit only one letter per week.

The LCN reserves the right to edit letters for clarity and violations of the above guidelines, as well as to reject letters for any reason.

All submissions must include the writer’s name and town of residence. Submit letters by email to info@lcnme.com (preferred), fax to 563-3127, or mail to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

