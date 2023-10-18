NEW(ISH) BYLINES

As the number of bylines in the newspaper has practically doubled in recent months, it felt like a good time to introduce you all to our new writers.

Sarah Masters joined us part time in August and has made herself quite the home in the “Arts & Eats” section. A retired theater kid, still life lover, and comedy show host, her well-earned and super expensive political science degree is a distant memory. Sarah looks forward to hearing about your art show, event, gallery, or performance.

Mic LeBel is a sports nut that sees athletics from many angles. He is a former college lacrosse and hockey player, youth hockey coach, high school lacrosse coach, hockey referee, parent of three athletes, and now, a sports reporter. He will be moving into a full-time role as Paula Roberts steps back to part time. Mic has resided in Lincoln County for the past 25 years, and his favorite sport is pond hockey in the Mills.

Molly Rains and Piper Pavelich, who both arrived earlier this month, join Elizabeth Walztoni and Johnathan Riley to round out our general reporting team.

Molly studied biology at Colby College before pursuing a master’s degree overseas. She is glad to return to Maine after a few years away and looks forward to covering Jefferson, Waldoboro, and Somerville for the paper. When she’s not working, Molly enjoys listening to loons and owls and walking the woods of Lincoln County.

Piper, a Rockport native, graduated from Keene State College in New Hampshire in May with a Bachelor of Arts in multimedia journalism. She worked at her school’s student-run newspaper for three years and served as managing executive editor for her last semester. She can’t wait to hear about all the wonderful stories hidden in the county, particularly Dresden, Nobleboro, and Whitefield as well as Wiscasset and Westport Island, where she will be assisting veteran reporter Charlotte Boynton.

With the addition of the two news reporters, both Elizabeth and Johnathan will see slight changes to their areas of coverage. Elizabeth is now responsible for Alna, Damariscotta, Edgecomb, and Newcastle, while Johnathan covers Bremen, Bristol, Monhegan Island, and South Bristol.

LCN Editor Maia Zewert and Associate Editor Sherwood Olin make up the final pieces of the editorial puzzle, picking up features and covering meetings whenever needed.

We hope you’ll join us in giving Sarah, Mic, Molly, and Piper a warm, if not semi-belated, welcome!

