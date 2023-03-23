NEWS NOTES

There are weeks during which the editorial team has concerns that we won’t be able to fill the paper. This was not one of those weeks.

From one end of the county to the other, it seemed like all parts of the community had news worthy of front page placement. Despite our broadsheet size, we unfortunately cannot print all of these stories on the front, so you’ll have to read about the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency director stepping down, the ongoing saga of sewer line transfer of ownership in Damariscotta, and the closure of the local “booch barn” within this edition.

Voters in Bristol, South Bristol, Nobleboro, and Whitefield all had their say in funding everything from ambulance service requests to a multimillion dollar school renovation project while also finding time to elect municipal officials.

Outgoing Alna Select Board member Charlie Culbertson talked about studying life’s origins while students at Great Salt Bay Community School launched a new legacy project to learn about world cultures.

Residents of House District 45 will elect a new state representative in June, and the people set to appear on the ballot will be decided by the end of the month.

Finally, our condolences are with the families of the individuals involved in the Boothbay Harbor shooting and the crash in South Bristol. We hope they, and the emergency responders who worked at both scenes, are getting the support and care they need.

