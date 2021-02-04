NEWS NOTES

It is exciting to see a place to eat in Jefferson, even if a nontraditional one. The loss of the Jefferson Market and Lakeside Diner has left the village without options for dining. We hope to see one or both back in some capacity, but in the meantime, we applaud this community effort to serve meals with a mission.

Congratulations to the new president of LincolnHealth, Cindy Wade. As the leader of the county’s only hospital and its No. 1 private employer, she takes on an enormous responsibility. We wish her luck and look forward to working with her in the years ahead.

It is refreshing to see the Maine Department of Education gathering the voices of local students through its Student Cabinet. We found the students’ perspectives, as expressed in the front-page article about two local members, interesting and valuable.

