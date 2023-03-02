Nobleboro History Revisited The Smith Families, Pioneer Settlers March 2, 2023 at 10:36 am George DowYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Unbelievable Importance of New Harbor in Early Colonial HistoryNewcastle HistoryPWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondNobleboro History RevisitedRachel Carson Area Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!