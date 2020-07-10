NOT BORING

Please vote, whether absentee or in person.

Elections this time of year are often humdrum affairs, with only one candidate in many primaries, if it’s even an election year, and maybe a noncontroversial referendum.

But every voter in Lincoln County and Maine has something of importance to consider Tuesday.

Voters in the two major political parties have primaries to decide – from local legislative races to a Democratic primary that will decide who will challenge one of the most powerful politicians in the country, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

Independents still have two important bond issues to decide and, in many towns, municipal elections and budgets.

Numerous postponements of elections and town meetings have forced us to scramble as we compile previews and candidate profiles – just another way 2020 has been a year unlike any other.

We hope you find the information in this edition helpful as you go to the polls.

Look for the results on our website late Tuesday and early Wednesday. We will compile them as they arrive from town clerks.

Despite some talk of days or weeks of delays in results elsewhere due to mail-in voting, we have yet to hear from any local town clerks that they expect such delays. Therefore, we still plan to compile results overnight and report them in our next edition.

