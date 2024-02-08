NOURISHING THE HEART

The history of Valentine’s Day, with its somewhat obscure beginnings, has evolved into a celebration of romantic love marked by the exchange of chocolate, the joys of good dates, and sometimes the humor of not-so-great ones. However it manifests, this day is devoted to celebrating the feelings that special someone invokes in our lives.

This year, we wish to extend our celebration to a different kind of love that has graced Main Street in Damariscotta, one that has been a comforting presence on and off since the early 1990s.

While it may not be conventional to equate the fondness for a meal with the love for a partner, many of us can attest to the near-magical solace found in a well-crafted sandwich on a hungry afternoon. And for 34 years, S. Fernald’s Country Store has been giving our community just that.

Perhaps it’s the unique blend of flavors or the charm of the country store setting, but with the recent transition of Fernald’s to new local ownership, we sense that a significant ingredient of its enchantment has been the familial love that’s part of the store’s essence.

Sumner, Pam, Ricky, Rosie, and the rest of the crew have made Fernald’s a mainstay — a place where when you open the door, you’re welcomed by familiar hellos and questions about how your family is doing.

For us, that’s a love worth celebrating, too.

No, we haven’t purchased any bouquets, but consider this Valentine’s Day editorial our modest ode of gratitude to the family behind Fernald’s for the love and camaraderie they have cultivated, not just in Damariscotta but also in Waldoboro, and for their enduring role in enriching our community.

We also believe that the new, local owners of Fernald’s – Jon Merry, Ramsea Lucas, Alexandra Welch, and Derek DeGeer – will sprinkle their own magic into a space already brimming with it, and we’re excited to see its new chapter. As the successful Kickstarter campaign — which garnered nearly $40,000 to help secure the business — clearly demonstrates, we are not alone in our enthusiasm.

However loves finds you on this holiday, whether that’s enjoying a sandwich on Main Street or a candle lit dinner with someone you care about, The Lincoln County News wishes you a happy Valentine’s Day.

