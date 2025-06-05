Welcome back June, we missed you.

There is a good reason to love every month in Maine but June’s pride of place at the beginning of summer gives its an extra special “oomph” we think. Right now everything’s open and ready to go. Good weather, travel, cookouts, swimming, sunburns, and seasonal events with friends and family all stretch out before us to the horizon.

Off in the distance Labor Day looms, but right now, it’s possible to pretend 12 weeks is a long, long time.

On the topic of horizons, June is also the time for graduations and in the next two weeks all four of our local high schools will graduate the class of 2025. For these soon to be alumni, theirs is truly the first day of summer.

It should be said commencement exercises are also a rite of passage for the parents. All of a sudden, for this child there are no more school years ahead, not like they were. It is a curious heart-bursting and heart-wrenching feeling, watching your child cross the stage into adulthood.

That feeling, and this moment belongs to the graduates.

Congratulations to the class of 2025. You have made it this far. You have made it through 12 years of education. You survived a pandemic. Thanks to media and technology you face challenges your parents and certainly grandparents never even conceived of, and you have made this far. This is accomplishment. Savor the moment.

Ahead, there will challenges and triumphs aplenty but like Labor Day, those can wait.

