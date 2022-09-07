ON TO THE NEXT

Although fall doesn’t officially begin until Sept. 22, Labor Day – the unofficial marker of the end of the tourist season – is now in the rearview, schools are fully back in session, and we think it’s finally time to exhale.

We’re guessing some people are like us, in that you blinked on Memorial Day and now find yourself wondering where the last three months went. Questions about how the summer is going are met with blank stares and confusion before the response of “what summer?”

To the workers of our local establishments and tourist destinations, we salute you. Maine, specifically Lincoln County, could not be Vacationland for the many without the hard work of you few.

There are some big events still on the horizon before the end of the calendar year – Pumpkinfest, elections, and holiday celebrations spring to mind – but for now, take a moment to relax, enjoy the final days of summer. You’ve earned it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

