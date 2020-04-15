We see a lot of one-upmanship going on as the people of our county respond to the coronavirus.

Please continue.

Every week, we report some good deed by an individual or organization – usually many good deeds. The next week, we report more.

Some of this week’s good deeds include a Whitefield manufacturer’s switch from its trademark knee pads to face masks and a Damariscotta hospice patient’s distribution of tens of thousands of dollars to some of the most vital community organizations in the local virus response.

What will we report next week?

The good in our community, the generosity, the compassion, never fails to make us proud to live here and report the news here.

The news bombards us with death tolls and political conflict. (We are not here to bash the media – it is important for Americans to understand the danger of the virus and know what their leaders are doing about it.) We too are tracking and reporting the “hard news” of the disease.

Nonetheless, we hope the good news we share each week will help us all stay positive in a time of challenge.

