With 2025 here, we join the rest of Lincoln County in taking a moment to reflect on the past year and set intentions for the new one. While we do so, we’d like to acknowledge that this communal act is one that doesn’t have to be confined to the turn of a new year.

Moving from one year to the next is when we pause, take stock of our lives, and resolve to improve.

While the symbolism of the turn of the year is powerful enough to slow us down and perform this act of contemplation, it’s worth remembering that change and reflection are not bound by the pages of a calendar.

Growth, in its best light, is an ongoing process that exists outside of Jan. 1.

The practice of self-improvement and reevaluation can, and should, happen throughout the year, but it requires that we slow down for a moment. Life is busy with chores, tending to relationships, and doing all the little things needed to keep the day going, but it’s difficult to see your reflection in moving water.

With a little patience, the opportunity to reflect and reset is always available.

We should continue to let the new year remind us to slow down and be intentional, but in the coming year, let’s disperse the weight of its symbolism.

Instead of placing the weight of all our aspiration on a single season, we can embrace the opportunities every day offers to grow, recalibrate, and evolve. In doing so, we transform our lives not just once a year, but continuously.

From all of us at The Lincoln County News, have a safe and happy new year! We look forward to embracing the year to come, together.

