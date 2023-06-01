ONWARD, FORWARD

We tip our caps to the class of 2023 in celebration of their graduation.

While all high school students face their share of unique challenges on the path to the diploma, this year’s graduates had the added complication of experiencing a hopefully once-in-a-lifetime pandemic during their secondary years. In fact, this could be considered the only “normal” school year of their high school careers!

Through the tests and triumphs, the obstacles and ovations, the class of 2023 persisted. We have seen this group of champion athletes, artists, actors, and academics grow not only in the past year, but all those that preceded it. Those accomplishments will be celebrated throughout the county over the next few weeks at area high schools and through adult education programs.

There will be a large amount of good wishes to the graduates as they pursue whatever is next in their path, be it entering the work force, the military, post-secondary institutions, or another track all together. We echo those, and add this reminder: Lincoln County will always welcome you back with open arms.

People from all corners of the world have found success and happiness within the borders of our county. There is a special community here, one that is not easily found elsewhere, and one that you will appreciate when you leave it.

The good news is, no matter how far you venture, you can always return home.

