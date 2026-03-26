It should be no surprise to our regular readers that we focus the efforts of this paper and its staff on local matters. This was our practice well before community journalism or hyper local became buzz words used by the newspaper industry.

We consider it an honor to work and report on this community. Our scope and mission are reporting on the matters that affect all of us who live, work, and visit Lincoln County. It is this duty that drives us. We find this work to be rewarding and at times also a bit daunting, to be the paper of record for most of Lincoln County. We take this responsibility very seriously, and all our collective efforts are to this end.

For the owners of the paper, it is engrained to our core. Our late patriarch tasked us with one goal as he was preparing to depart our world. His parting directive was to make decisions that are in the best interest of the paper, and the papers survival was what mattered most.

This is the torch that was passed and our guiding principles are to cover the community and its people to the best of our ability.

We know that we live in contentious and divided times. We get requests to take a stand on matters of national interest. We try to explain that we are not staffed to do so, and there are many other outlets that report on these matters. Quite frankly, it is simply outside of our scope.

This scope is one of the reasons why we will be changing our letters to the editor policy to not run letters focused on national issues. There may be some exceptions, such as those who live in the area that offer unique perspectives and firsthand knowledge of items of national interest. When these cases come up, they will be listed as commentary instead of a letter to the editor.

We will continue to diligently work to deliver you the news and happenings of Lincoln County. Our collective efforts will be to share the stories of this community and focus on local matters and local people. We appreciate your support.

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