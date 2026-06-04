The first half of the year, most residents of Lincoln County vote on something. Whether that is ordinance changes, municipal budgets, education budgets, or whether or not someone from outside of their town speaks at an open town meeting, the state prides itself in participatory democracy.

Many school districts have already hosted their budget meetings, scheduled events where residents from the involved towns are meant to come discuss and ask questions about these multi-million dollar investments before voting.

Lower participation at open town meetings has been widespread. At the RSU 12 budget meeting on May 20, there were probably less than 50 audience members even though there are seven towns. A $30 million budget was passed in less than 30 minutes.

It is hard to understand what this lack of participation means. On one hand, it could be viewed that residents must have enough faith in their elected officials to make these financial decisions. On another hand, people may be too busy or unable to attend these meetings. Or the process may disenfranchise people to think that their voice may not matter.

In any case, it is still important to stay informed and ask questions when necessary.

Some towns have shifted away from the open town meeting style to referendum voting to try and encourage more participation. In some towns that have made these changes former active participants are now complaining they don’t have the opportunity to speak and have a say in changes.

If you are someone who is worried about voting by secret ballot and not having the opportunity to speak up at an open town meeting, encourage your neighbors to vote and be involved.

Even if you do not have much of an opinion, educate yourself and get one. We try to cover the meetings leading up to these votes, and our staff works hard to present information to help you make a decision. You don’t even have to be brave enough to stand up and speak, just to vote.

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