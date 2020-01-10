PARTNERS IN TRANSPARENCY

Lincoln County Television is a vital ally in The Lincoln County News’ work to inform readers about local government.

LCTV records government proceedings – meetings of local boards of selectmen, planning boards, etc. – in several towns and makes these recordings available to cable subscribers and the general public.

These recordings constitute the most complete and most objective record of these proceedings – yes, even more so than the articles in The Lincoln County News.

You see, we pride ourselves on objectivity at The Lincoln County News. But even we act as a “filter” when we report on selectmen’s meetings and such.

Our reporters and editors have to decide what is and is not newsworthy from any particular meeting.

If we were to simply publish a transcript of every meeting, we would quickly run through both our newsprint supply and our readers’ attention spans.

But for those who crave raw, uncut local government, LCTV gives it to us.

From the Pledge of Allegiance to the motion to adjourn, you can watch all the paper-shuffling and roundabout conversations and procedural votes you can stand. LCTV is Lincoln County’s C-SPAN.

Our reporters often view LCTV recordings to double-check a quote or follow up on a meeting they were not able to attend.

But right now, LCTV is going through a challenging transition after the abrupt departure of its executive director.

The station has steady leadership to steward it through this transition.

These leaders include local businessman Larry Sidelinger, a key organizer of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest; and Marva Nesbit, a former president of the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and leader of the campaign to build Miles’ dazzling new health center.

If Larry can manage the throngs of visitors to the Twin Villages for Pumpkinfest and Marva can raise millions of dollars for a state-of-the-art medical facility, we are pretty sure they can keep our little public-access station afloat.

But they need our help.

The station is in financial recovery mode and an upcoming concert series aims to restore some stability and see it through the winter.

The series will begin with a reenactment of “The Last Waltz,” the farewell concert by The Band, this Sunday, Jan. 12. It will continue with a Rolling Stones tribute on Feb. 16 and a Woodstock tribute March 22. A fourth concert is possible, with details currently under wraps.

All concerts will take place at 2 p.m. on Sundays, with the doors opening at 1.

Tickets are available at Cupacity and S. Fernald’s Country Store in downtown Damariscotta, as well as from any member of the Lincoln County Television Board of Directors.

Tickets will also be available at the door until the show sells out. For more information, call Sidelinger at 632-4878.

