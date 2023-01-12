Like many of you, we also would like to know what happened in the homicide of a 3-year-old child in Edgecomb on Christmas Day.

It’s been a little over two weeks since Makinzlee Handrahan died, and we’ve heard the grumblings in the community regarding the lack of criminal charges pertaining to her death. It’s easy to focus on the frustrating lack of answers, but we should instead focus on the difficult work of the investigators.

There is a saying in the news business: “It is better to be right than to be fast.” For law enforcement, this sentiment is probably magnified to an exponential level.

In response to an email asking if there was an update, the Maine State Police spokesperson relayed what investigators had told her, that cases like these are “a marathon, not a sprint.”

This is not something to rush in the name of getting someone charged. Investigators must do their due diligence, and that’s understandably going to take some time.

We, like all members of the community, want those responsible for this heinous crime brought to justice. We also want to make sure all the facts are in order beforehand.

The Lincoln County News will continue to follow this case closely. Once official information has been released by authorities, we will post on lcnme.com and an article will be in that week’s paper.

Until then, we, like you, are awaiting updates.

