PERSERVING TRADITIONS

Congratulations are in order for Tim Beal and Tamara Dica on the purchase of Larson’s Lunch Box in Damariscotta and to Carmen Reed for being named manager of Harbor Ice Cream in New Harbor.

We’re glad to see the legacy of these local businesses continue. There’s something innately comforting about knowing when a craving for ice cream strikes after a long day at Pemaquid Beach or a hankering for a lobster roll hits driving down Main Street in Damariscotta, familiar favorites will be there for us.

We’re big fans of preserving tradition over at The Lincoln County News. (After all, we are a 100-plus-year-old family business.) While we have adapted to modern times, there are some practices from our early days we prefer to continue.

One such example is our maintaining of a robust crop of town correspondents. For over a century now, correspondents have been writing on about the goings-on of their family, friends, and neighbors. From new lobster steamers appearing in New Harbor to Long Islanders visiting Bremen, these write-ups give us glimpses into the heart of the community, and they’re all available to view in our digital archive at lcnme.com.

We have a healthy roster of neighborhood correspondents represented on our pages week to week, but we always have room for more! Mary Dunn, of Whitefield, and Mike Christensen, of Damariscotta Mills, recently announced they are stepping down from their respective posts. We thank them for their insights and reflections, and hope they both know they will be welcomed back with open arms if they decide to pick up the pen again.

If you’re interested in taking up a column – or at least learning more about what it would mean – please email editor@lcnme.com or give us a call at 563-3171 and ask for the editor.

